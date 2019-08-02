EUR/USD’s attempts to recover have stalled as markets digest Trump’s new Chinese tariffs. US Non-Farm Payrolls and trade developments are eyed. Friday’s four-hour chart points to further losses for EUR/USD. A busy week has become even busier – and traders can point the finger to US President Donald Trump for that. The White House has […] The post EUR/USD seems vulnerable to Trump and the NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story