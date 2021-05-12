EUR/USD has been under pressure as the dollar benefits from safe-haven flows. All eyes are on US inflation, which is set to spark volatility. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. Inflation is coming – perhaps, but it could already be well in the dollar’s price, resulting in traders selling the greenback and potentially […] The post EUR/USD: Sell the rumor, buy the fact? Why US inflation data may trigger a rally appeared first on Forex Crunch.

