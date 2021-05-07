EUR/USD has been drifting off the highs it reached on Thursday as markets await US Nonfarm Payrolls. Disappointing figures in the buildup to the report have lowered expectations. The vaccination campaign, reopening and President Biden’s post-NFP presser point to an upside surprise. Friday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Goldilocks – signs that the […] The post EUR/USD: Selling opportunity? Why Nonfarm Payrolls expectations could be too low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

