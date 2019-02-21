EUR/USD is off the highs despite dovish FOMC minutes and upbeat EZ PMIs. A busy US calendar awaits traders, and trade is also of interest. The technical picture is balanced for the pair. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1330 once again after it topped 1.1370 late on Wednesday. It fails to gain despite two positive developments. The […] The post EUR/USD set to fall as it cannot bank on good news appeared first on Forex Crunch.
