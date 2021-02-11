EUR/USD has been holding onto high ground after the Fed pledged to support the economy. Weak US inflation and a reminder of the labor market’s struggles are set to weigh on the dollar. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair has exited overbought territory. Dead-cat bounce – a pattern that EUR/USD traders are familiar […] The post EUR/USD set to power higher after Powell’s dovishness, bullish developments appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story