EUR/USD has been falling alongside as US yields rally. The greenback is set for more gains unless the Fed acts. Monday’s four-hour chart is painting a bearish picture. It seems that only another taper tantrum can halt the dollar’s ascent – but for now, the Federal Reserve is tolerating higher returns on Treasuries, allowing the […] The post EUR/USD set to tumble until markets throw a tantrum, levels to watch appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story