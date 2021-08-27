EUR/USD Standstill near 1.1760 ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium

The EUR/USD pair is trading sideways, between a narrow trading range of 1.1775 – 1.1740 level as investors await the Jackson Hole Symposium. The German GfK Consumer Climate dropped to-1.2 against the forecasted-0.5 and weighed on the single currency Euro. Forex trading market participants may look for a sell-stop below 1.1720 with an initial target … Continued

