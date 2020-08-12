EUR/USD is putting pressure on the 1.19 level. What is the technical outlook for the pair? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and flags a scope for a lengthier consolidation phase in the near-term. “Although our medium-term outlook stays bullish, we continue to look for a lengthier consolidation phase […] The post EUR/USD: Staying Core Bullish; A Lengthier Consolidation Phase N-Term – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.
