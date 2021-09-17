EUR/USD steady at $1.1830 as the market awaits European inflation figures

In August 2021, the annual inflation rate in the euro area was 3.0 percent, up from 2.2 percent in July. The EUR/USD consolidates in a choppy range of 1.1797 – 1.1750 ahead of the European inflation figures from the Eurostat. Forex trading market participants may look for a buy trade above $1.1750 with an initial target of … Continued
