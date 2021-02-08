EUR/USD has following disappointing US Nonfarm Payrolls figures. Expectations of robust US stimulus may boost the dollar. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing that the currency pair is at critical crossroads. The currency pair is at crossroads – EUR/USD has reached the critical 1.2050 level after benefiting from dollar weakness, but there are good reasons for […] The post EUR/USD: Stimulus hopes set to send euro down from critical resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD: Stimulus hopes set to send euro down from critical resistance - February 8, 2021
- Forex Weekly Outlook Feb. 8-12 – Dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls points to slow recovery - February 7, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast Feb. 8-12 – - February 7, 2021