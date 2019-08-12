EUR/USD has kicked off the new week trapped in a narrow range around 1.1200. US-Sino trade tensions and speculation about Italian elections loom. Monday’s technical chart is showing the EUR/USD squeezed in a triangle. EUR/USD volatility has stalled in the wake of the new week as some traders have gone on vacation. Italy’s deputy PM Matteo […] The post EUR/USD struggling on Italy’s Trump trade appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD struggling on Italy’s Trump trade - August 12, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 12-16 – Pound continues to head south, is 1.20 next? - August 11, 2019
- Forex Weekly Outlook August 12-16 – Trump’s trade war and the consumer in focus - August 11, 2019