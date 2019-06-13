EUR/USD has been struggling to gain ground despite USD weakness. Concerns about trade and speculation about the next central bank moves are set to dominate. Thursday’s four-hour chart suggests the tables are turning against the pair. When a currency pair is unable to gain on positive news, it exposes its weakness – and that is […] The post EUR/USD struggling with 1.1300 amid trade tensions appeared first on Forex Crunch.
