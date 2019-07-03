EUR/USD has been under pressure below 1.1300 and may have a hard time recapturing this level. Markets are digesting the nomination of IMF MD Christine Lagarde to lead the European Central Bank – and she may extend the dovish stance of incumbent Mario Draghi. What technical levels should we watch? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD faces […] The post EUR/USD suffers from Lagarde and looks for new lows appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story