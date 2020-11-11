EUR/USD has struggled to hold onto gains related to vaccine hopes. Covid’s hold in Europe and the US is weighing on markets. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is nearing critical support. Reality bites – while a vaccine serves as a light at the end of the tunnel, that glimmer remains far and […] The post EUR/USD suffers virus reality check, critical support at 1.1780 in danger appeared first on Forex Crunch.

