The common currency has advanced as the prospects of a smooth Brexit advanced. How is it positioned amid the critical vote? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: MUFG Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and adopts a tactical bullish bias, expecting the pair to trade upward in a 1.0950-1.1250 range in the near-term. “The euro has […] The post EUR/USD: Tactically Bullish For 1.1250 But May Correct To 1.10 If Brexit Deal Fails To Pass On Sat – MUFG appeared first on Forex Crunch.
