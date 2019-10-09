EUR/USD keeps the range theme of the last four days unchanged. FOMC minutes: Most fed policymakers believed 25 basis point cut needed. The level to beat for bears is the 1.0973/63 support zone. EUR/USD daily chart On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a downtrend below its main […] The post EUR/USD technical analysis: Unfazed after the FOMC Minutes, trading sub-1.0985 resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
