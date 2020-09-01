The US dollar continues to retreat against the major currencies. What is the outlook for EUR/USD and USD/JPY by end-2020 and end 2021? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Societe Generale Research updated its FX forecasts and now targets EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.18 and 105 respectively by end-2020 and at 1.25 and 100 by […] The post EUR/USD: To 1.25, USD/JPY: To 100 In The Next Year – SocGen appeared first on Forex Crunch.
