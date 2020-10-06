EUR/USD has been stabilizing closer to 1.18 after Trump’s discharge. US fiscal stimulus, eurozone coronavirus cases, and speeches from central bankers are eyed. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. Break or bounce at 1.18? That is the question for EUR/USD traders, which have seen the world’s most popular currency pair retreat after two […] The post EUR/USD: Trump’s triumph fails to lift euro, fiscal stimulus, central bankers critical appeared first on Forex Crunch.

