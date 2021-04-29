EUR/USD has hit a two-month peak in response to the Fed’s dovish decision. US GDP figures are critical to the next moves. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing that bulls are in control. No taper – and therefore no tantrum in markets, but a positive mood that has been weighing on the safe-haven dollar and sending […] The post EUR/USD: Two steps up, now one step down? US GDP critical after the Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
