EUR/USD under pressure and has more room to fall

EUR/USD has been consolidating its losses in the mid-1.1300s and is looking for a new direction. It now awaits critical inflation data from Germany and the final first-quarter GDP from the US. What's next? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows EUR/USD faces robust resistance at around 1.1365 which is a dense cluster of technical lines including the Simple Moving Average 5-one-day,

