EUR/USD has been under pressure as fears of inflation have boosted the dollar. The ECB’s dovish policy comments may pressure the euro counter Europe’s vaccination progress. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to euro/dollar resuming the rally? Hold the line – the rallying cry for several meme stocks seems relevant for EUR/USD. There are clear reasons […] The post EUR/USD: US inflation fears and ECB dovishness to keep the pair pressured (for now) appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story