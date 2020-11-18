EUR/USD has been shrugging off cautious words from central bankers and extending its gains. Coronavirus headlines and speculation about the next stimulus boosts are eyed. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture for EUR/USD. A coronavirus vaccine is no game-changer for forecasts – the words of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, […] The post EUR/USD: Vaccine not a game changer? Euro bulls disagree and rage higher appeared first on Forex Crunch.

