EUR/USD Weekly Analysis: Bulls to Consolidate Above 1.19, Awaiting Data

The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar this week. The Dollar's weakening was mainly due to the Fed's announcements and a lower-than-expected GDP. A price consolidation is expected next week. The EUR/USD weekly analysis shows the week's close with an uptrend, reaching its highest point of the month this week, settling just below 1.1900. Throughout […]

