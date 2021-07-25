EUR/USD maintains a bearish outlook for the week. ECB failed to guide the market, now investors await Fed’s statement. Technically, the bears can target 1.1700 followed by 1.1500. The Weekly forecast for EUR/USD is bearish as at the end of the week, the European currency holds close to local lows in the EUR/USD pair. The […] The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Awaiting Fed to Aim Further Below 1.17 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story