EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Eying 1.10, Await ECB and NFP

Fed officials expect aggressive monetary tightening in 2022. A wait-and-see strategy is likely to be adopted by the European Central Bank. The EUR/USD exchange rate is technically bearish and may hit 1.1000 shortly. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the hawkish Fed puts more pressure on the Euro while the market eyes ECB next … Continued

