The Delta boosted the Greenback’s demand, and the Fed’s tapering plummeted the pair. Investors will look for the Jackson Hole Symposium for further clues about the tapering. From a technical standpoint, the EUR/USD is bearish and might hit 1.1500 next week. The weekly forecast for the EUR/USD is bearish as the Greenback rises ahead of … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears likely to Tumble to 1.15 as USD Rises appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story