EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears likely to Tumble to 1.15 as USD Rises

The Delta boosted the Greenback’s demand, and the Fed’s tapering plummeted the pair. Investors will look for the Jackson Hole Symposium for further clues about the tapering. From a technical standpoint, the EUR/USD is bearish and might hit 1.1500 next week. The weekly forecast for the EUR/USD is bearish as the Greenback rises ahead of … Continued
