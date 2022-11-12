US consumer inflation increased 7.7% year on year in October, below expectations for 8%. Consumer sentiment in the United States declined in November. Consumer inflation expectations in the eurozone increased in September. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the Euro continues to rise on dollar weakness stemming from downbeat US CPI data. Ups and … Continued
