EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Find No Respite, Eying Fed, NFP

EUR/USD posted fresh 5-year lows last week. Fed’s rate hike speculation keeps Euro under pressure. ECB’s offensive stance remains far off from the Fed’s hawkishness. The EUR/USD price recovered somewhat but the weekly forecast remains strongly negative. On Thursday, the EUR/USD dropped to a fresh 5-year low of 1.0470. Apart from the same market fears … Continued

