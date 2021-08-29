EUR/USD ended the week in green with further potential for gains. The US economy has shown signs of progress despite the poor data. Greenback lost ground after Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. ECB came up with cautious tone in its last meeting. US NFP is the key event next week that may provide fresh stimulus. … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Aim 1.19 After Powell, Ahead of NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Aim 1.19 After Powell, Ahead of NFP - August 29, 2021
- USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Strong Fundamentals to Pause Bears at 0.91 - August 28, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bearish Under 110 After Powell, Awaits NFP - August 27, 2021