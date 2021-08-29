EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Aim 1.19 After Powell, Ahead of NFP

EUR/USD ended the week in green with further potential for gains. The US economy has shown signs of progress despite the poor data. Greenback lost ground after Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. ECB came up with cautious tone in its last meeting. US NFP is the key event next week that may provide fresh stimulus. … Continued

