The dollar weakened after downbeat PMI and labor market data. Bets for a rate hike in July gave hope to dollar bulls. Investors eagerly expect the FOMC meeting, where the Fed will likely hold current rates. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as poor US economic data has revealed signs of weakness in the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Roar on Downbeat US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story