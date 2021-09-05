EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Take Double Top, ECB meeting Eyed

EUR/USD remains bullish as it broke above the 1.1900 area after a month. Dismal US NFP data helped the Euro bulls to resume the rally. ECB’s stance is cautious while Fed’s tapering speculation is getting thin. Investors will be looking at the ECB meeting and German data next week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish … Continued

