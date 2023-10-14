The FOMC minutes revealed that policymakers exercised caution amid uncertainties in the economy. The US inflation report came in higher than expected. The US will release retail sales data in the coming week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as higher-than-expected US inflation has revived the dollar’s strength that was lost after Fed’s minutes. Ups…
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Demand Surges After US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Demand Surges After US CPI - October 14, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Hotter US CPI Boost Greenback - October 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Downside Correction After CPI-Led Rally - October 13, 2023