The FOMC minutes revealed that policymakers exercised caution amid uncertainties in the economy. The US inflation report came in higher than expected. The US will release retail sales data in the coming week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as higher-than-expected US inflation has revived the dollar’s strength that was lost after Fed’s minutes. Ups…

