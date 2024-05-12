US Unemployment claims rose to a bigger-than-expected 231,000 in the previous week. Markets predict two Fed cuts in 2024, with the first probably in September. Next week, the US will release its wholesale and consumer inflation reports. The EUR/USD weekly forecast points to more bullish momentum as the easing US labor market supports Fed rate…

