The EUR/USD suffered heavy losses for the second week in a row. EUR/USD cannot erase its losses due to policy divergence between the ECB and the Fed. The European common currency was hurt by concerns over widespread lockdowns. The EUR/USD weekly forecast points out further losses as the Fed and ECB policies remain divergent, giving … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB, Covid to Halt Recovery Below 1.1350 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story