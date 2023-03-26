The ECB claimed that EU lenders are properly capitalized and liquid. On Wednesday, the Fed increased interest rates for the ninth consecutive time. Investors believe the Fed may soon pause rate hikes. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the ECB is determined to continue its battle against inflation despite the financial instability. Ups and … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB Defends Hikes Despite Instability appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story