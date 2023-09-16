US inflation came in higher than expected. While the ECB raised rates to a record high, it also signaled the end of its rate hike campaign. The Federal Reserve will likely keep its key interest rate unchanged next week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the ECB has signaled an end to hikes while…
