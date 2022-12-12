The US labor market is still showing strength. US producer prices increased somewhat more than anticipated in November. Investors are expecting rate hikes from the ECB and the Fed. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as data from the US is still pointing to a strong economy. This could affect the Fed’s policy outlook. … Continued

