The pair will continue its downtrend in the long term while keeping levels below a bearish 20 SMA. The EUR/USD failed to surpass the 1.1900 level even after the disappointing unemployment report. The European Central Bank will reduce emergency bonds purchases in the next quarter while keeping its rates at the same level. At the … Continued

The post EUR/USD weekly forecast: ECB policy and tapering expectations weigh appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story