Consumer prices in the US experienced a moderate rise in July. The European Central Bank will likely halt its rate-hiking efforts in September. Producer prices in the US rose slightly more than anticipated in July. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as economists expect a pause in ECB rate hikes in September. Ups and downs … Continued
