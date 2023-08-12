Consumer prices in the US experienced a moderate rise in July. The European Central Bank will likely halt its rate-hiking efforts in September. Producer prices in the US rose slightly more than anticipated in July. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as economists expect a pause in ECB rate hikes in September. Ups and downs … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB Rate Hikes Stalling in September appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story