The annual US PCE figure indicated a gradual decline in inflation. Fed rate-cut bets for June rose above 65%. Inflation data in countries like Germany, France, and Spain eased in January. The EUR/USD weekly forecast leans slightly bearish as Eurozone inflation takes a dip, exerting pressure on the ECB to consider interest rate cuts. Ups…
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB to Cut Rates as Inflation Cools appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Resilient Ahead of US NFP - March 2, 2024
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB to Cut Rates as Inflation Cools - March 2, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Slides on Easing German Inflation - March 1, 2024