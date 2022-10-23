Eurozone inflation missed forecasts but still reached a record high of 9.9%. The US labor market remains tight, giving the Fed more room to raise rates. Investors expect the ECB to raise rates by 75bps. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as markets await another massive rate hike from the ECB to fight rising inflation. … Continued
