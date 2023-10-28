The European Central Bank paused its aggressive monetary policy tightening. The US economy expanded by nearly 5% during the third quarter. Futures markets are almost certain the Fed won’t raise rates in November. In the EUR/USD weekly forecast, the winds are blowing with a distinctly bearish tone due to the recent decision by the ECB…
