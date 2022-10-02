Europe inflation enters double digits for September. Energy crises in Europe continue to falter the overall economy. ECB policy meeting and US NFP will be the focus next week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish, as economic turmoil will likely grapple the European continent. The see-saw continued The EUR/USD pair began the week on the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR doom likely to continue, Eying US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story