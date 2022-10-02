Europe inflation enters double digits for September. Energy crises in Europe continue to falter the overall economy. ECB policy meeting and US NFP will be the focus next week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish, as economic turmoil will likely grapple the European continent. The see-saw continued The EUR/USD pair began the week on the … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR doom likely to continue, Eying US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR doom likely to continue, Eying US NFP - October 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Nervous Days as Markets Eying US Data - October 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Pauses Gains By 1.1200, All Eyes on US PCE - September 30, 2022