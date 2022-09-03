The eurozone is at risk of recession amid rising costs of gas. The US created 315,000 new jobs in August. The ECB will raise rates next week by either 50 or 75 bps. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the energy crisis in Europe will likely cause recessions in many Eurozone countries, starting with … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro at the Mercy of ECB Next Week appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story