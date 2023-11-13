The euro ended the week lower as the dollar strengthened on hawkish Fedspeak. Fed officials expressed uncertainty about whether interest rates are sufficiently high. Investors eagerly anticipate US consumer price data. The weekly EUR/USD forecast indicates a modest bearish trend, driven by expressed concerns from Federal Reserve officials regarding persistently high inflation levels. This hawkish…

