The dollar recovered after massive losses the previous week. Investors expect one last Fed rate hike next week. The euro fell as Eurozone inflation eased, reducing ECB rate hike expectations. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as investors await a Fed rate hike, supporting the dollar. Ups and downs of EUR/USD EUR/USD had a … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Investors Anticipate Fed’s Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story