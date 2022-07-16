The Eurozone is facing a possible energy crisis. The dollar rally is set to continue after the high inflation reading. Investors expect a 25bps rate hike from the ECB. The weekly EUR/USD forecast is bearish as markets do not expect the ECB to hike rates higher than the consensus. It would take a surprise hike … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Markets Priced in ECB’s 25bps Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Dovish BOJ Limiting Losses, Eying 140.0 - July 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Markets Priced in ECB’s 25bps Rate Hike - July 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Price: False Breakdown Through 1.0000 Level, Targeting 1.007 - July 15, 2022