EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Markets Priced in ECB’s 25bps Rate Hike

The Eurozone is facing a possible energy crisis. The dollar rally is set to continue after the high inflation reading. Investors expect a 25bps rate hike from the ECB. The weekly EUR/USD forecast is bearish as markets do not expect the ECB to hike rates higher than the consensus. It would take a surprise hike … Continued

