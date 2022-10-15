Lagarde warned of financial instability amid a slowing Eurozone economy. Higher inflation in the US will mean higher interest rates for longer. Investors are awaiting Eurozone inflation data after last month’s new high of 10%. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the Eurozone economy heads for recession amid rising interest rates. -Are you looking … Continued

