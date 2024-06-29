The EUR/USD weekly forecast was overshadowed as the US economy expanded at a bigger 1.4% rate in Q1. The US core PCE report showed softer inflation. Next week’s primary focus will be the US monthly employment report. The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows more upside potential as Fed rate cut expectations rise with softer inflation data. …
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Softer Inflation Fuels Fed Cut Bets appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Softer Inflation Fuels Fed Cut Bets - June 29, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Testing 38-Year Top Ahead of US PCE - June 28, 2024
- EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Remains Strong Amid Yen’s Decline - June 28, 2024