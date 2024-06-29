The EUR/USD weekly forecast was overshadowed as the US economy expanded at a bigger 1.4% rate in Q1. The US core PCE report showed softer inflation. Next week’s primary focus will be the US monthly employment report. The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows more upside potential as Fed rate cut expectations rise with softer inflation data. …

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Softer Inflation Fuels Fed Cut Bets appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story