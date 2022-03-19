Financial markets continue to reject risk due to the crisis in Eastern Europe. Investors were surprised by a tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. A new yearly low of 1.0805 is on the horizon for the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly positive as the US dollar retreated last week … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Struggling at 1.1050, War Headlines Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story