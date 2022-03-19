Financial markets continue to reject risk due to the crisis in Eastern Europe. Investors were surprised by a tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. A new yearly low of 1.0805 is on the horizon for the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly positive as the US dollar retreated last week … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Struggling at 1.1050, War Headlines Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Struggling at 1.1050, War Headlines Eyed - March 19, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Preparing Breakout, Capped by Risk-off - March 19, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Bullish Bias Intact Post BOJ, 119.00 to Cap Gains - March 18, 2022